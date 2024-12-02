Elavon has extended its European partnership with WooCommerce across the Atlantic to North America.

The free-to-download Elavon extension from the WooCommerce Marketplace can now be installed by merchants in Canada and the USA, offering them access to Elavon’s payment solutions. This aims to help online SMEs and micro businesses grow into global markets, offering them more value as their firm expands.

Supporting an increasing number of SMEs

With the effectiveness of its payment services with WooCommerce merchants across Europe, Elavon aims to support Woo customers in North America as well. With millions of online stores driven by Woo, this move allows the company to support an increasing number of SMEs in their growth. With a 4.3 Trustpilot customer satisfaction rating in the region, Elavon manages all merchants using the extension, meaning that businesses in the region will receive more value-added services as they grow. The company’s goal is to offer services that are compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the global industry, as well as tailored to its clients' needs and ever-evolving demands.

Elavon focuses on integrating payments into software, offering a complete range of services for ecommerce platforms and ISVs to deliver to their clients. Elavon Payment Gateway integrates vendors and platforms quickly to offer secure and compliant payments when they are needed. Over the past year, the two companies have provided secure online payments for MSEs in Europe. The renewed collaboration expands these services to merchants in North America are or choose to become Woo sellers, gaining access to Elavon’s flexible payment solution.

The partnership reflects WooCommerce and Elavon’s shared commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and flexible payment solutions designed to simplify operations and create opportunities. It reaffirms Elavon’s mission to continue to be a global payments partner its clients and allies can trust, committed to supporting merchants of all sizes from around the world with simple integrations and better administration.