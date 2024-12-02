Ego partners with Primer to reduce payment fees

UK-based fashion retailer Ego has partnered with infrastructure provider Primer to cut its monthly payment fees.

The move comes as the company adjusts to increased mobile transaction volumes and aims to achieve more flexibility in managing its payment operations. The company had originally entered a contract with a payment service provider (PSP) under the assumption that its mobile app would contribute roughly 10% of total revenue.

However, according to the official press release, stronger-than-expected performance saw the app account for over 30% of sales, resulting in elevated payment processing costs under the fixed terms of the existing agreement. The same source reveals that negotiations to revise those terms were unsuccessful.

Faced with mounting fees and limited options, Ego chose to onboard a new PSP through Primer’s infrastructure. The full transition, which included integration and activation, was completed in seven days. According to Ego officials, the process involved coordination across several internal departments, including product, engineering, legal, and finance, and was supported by real-time collaboration with Primer.

Mobile app performance and payment setup

Following the integration, Ego has reported not only a reduction in processing fees but also an improvement in mobile checkout conversion rates. Company representatives attributed this to Primer’s default checkout solution, which they said outperformed their previous setup in both speed and reliability, even before any user interface customisation had been implemented.

A representative from Ego noted that the ability to deploy a new PSP within a week would not have been feasible with other providers the company had previously worked with. Primer representatives said the collaboration highlights the value of building payments infrastructure that allows for quick adaptation. They added that what began as a cost concern for Ego has evolved into a wider strategy to improve operational agility and long-term payments performance.

Ego is now exploring the use of Primer across other parts of its business, including its web-based storefront, as part of efforts to streamline and optimise payments across all sales channels.