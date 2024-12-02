EdfaPay launches Smart SoftPOS service in Saudi Arabia

EdfaPay has received regulatory clearance to activate its Smart SoftPOS service in Saudi Arabia after completing a technical approval process.

This approval process was required by the Payments Authorisation Centre at the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). The approval confirms that the solution meets the security and compliance standards set by the regulator for payment services operating in the Kingdom.

With the service now live, merchants in Saudi Arabia can accept card-based payments directly on Android smartphones and tablets, removing the need for dedicated point-of-sale hardware. The approach is intended to lower entry barriers for smaller businesses and support wider adoption of digital payments by relying on existing consumer-grade devices rather than specialised terminals.

Expansion of software-based payments in Saudi Arabia

EdfaPay positions the Smart SoftPOS offering as part of a wider payments infrastructure designed for banks, SAMA-licenced payment firms, and merchant service providers. Through this infrastructure, partners can roll out payment acceptance services more rapidly while maintaining alignment with local regulatory requirements. The company states that its systems are designed to support a range of use cases across different merchant segments, including retail and service-based businesses.

Beyond SoftPOS, EdfaPay operates what it describes as an integrated payments environment that brings together contactless payment acceptance, an electronic payment gateway, and multiple digital payment channels within a single platform. By consolidating these capabilities, the company aims to reduce merchants’ dependence on physical terminals and simplify payment management across channels.

EdfaPay also offers API-based and white-label products targeted at banks, fintech companies, and large enterprises. These tools allow partners to introduce payment services under their own brands while relying on EdfaPay’s underlying infrastructure. According to representatives from EdfaPay, all services can be monitored and managed through a centralised dashboard, providing operational oversight across payment channels.