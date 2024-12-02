



Through this partnership, eBay plans to further scale the capabilities of its global payment platform, seeking to deliver a simplified commerce experience for its users. Operating as an online marketplace, the company enables users across 190 markets to buy and sell collectables, pre-loved fashion, electronics, and car parts, among others. Considering that eBay delivers its services worldwide, the company focuses on offering convenience and safety when customers shop on its marketplace.











To deliver on this commitment, eBay entered into this strategic partnership with Checkout.com, with the latter supporting it in continuing to facilitate reliable and optimal payment experiences to users globally. By adding Checkout.com to its partnership ecosystem, eBay seeks to advance its allegiance to accelerating customer and business growth via personalised payments and financial services. Commenting on the news, representatives from Checkout.com mentioned that, with eBay’s position in the digital commerce market, payment performance represents a key aspect to further developing its operations. Through Checkout.com’s technology, data, and acquiring capabilities, eBay is set to be able to scale acceptance in global markets and facilitate efficiency and convenience across its platform.

In addition to teaming up with Checkout.com, eBay also extended its partnership with Klarna in December 2024 to make BNPL services available to European shoppers. The move enabled eBay customers to have the option to pay over time by selecting from Klarna’s range of pay-later payment methods at checkout.





The beginning of April 2025 saw Checkout.com and CellPoint Digital starting to work together on optimising payments. The collaboration integrated Checkout.com’s global acquiring, digital payment processing, and AI-enabled transaction optimisation with CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration platforms. By doing this, the two companies sought to equip merchants with the flexibility to adapt to market demands, minimise costs, and augment approval rates.

