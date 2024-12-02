eBay adds Open Banking to Seller Capital

eBay has integrated Open Banking technology into its Seller Capital programme, a move aimed at expanding access to financing for merchants on its platform.

The update allows sellers to share banking data with eBay’s lending partners, who can then make funding decisions based on a wider view of a business’s financial position.

The initiative follows ongoing challenges for small businesses in securing affordable credit. A survey by Goldman Sachs has shown that over three-quarters of small businesses are concerned about their ability to access capital. By incorporating Open Banking, eBay aims to address this gap and extend financing opportunities to a wider group of merchants.

Using financial data to improve lending decisions

Through the new system, sellers can choose to provide real-time account information, such as cash flow and balances, from outside the eBay platform. Company representatives stated that this approach reduces administrative requirements during the application process while enabling lending partners to deliver faster and more tailored credit assessments.

According to eBay officials, the use of Open Banking could lead to higher approval rates, larger loan offers, and more competitive pricing for sellers. They added that the programme has already facilitated significant volumes of working capital for merchants in recent years, with tens of thousands of sellers having accessed financing through the service.

The integration also reflects the fact that most small and medium-sized businesses operate across several sales channels, not just on eBay. By considering external revenue sources, lending partners are expected to gain a clearer picture of sellers’ overall financial health, potentially bringing previously ineligible businesses into scope for funding. The updated Seller Capital service is currently available to eligible merchants in the United Kingdom and Germany. A rollout to qualifying sellers in the United States is planned for autumn 2025.