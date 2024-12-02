EBANX partners with Nubank





Following this partnership, the two Brazilian firms aim to give merchants and traders around the world the possibility to offer their clients the new payment method NuPay. The service was designed by the digital bank, and it focused on broadening the access for Latin American individuals to the global digital ecommerce.

NuPay is set to provide customers with a faster, more efficient, and more secure payment experience. After choosing NuPay at checkout, clients will be redirected to the Nubank’s application to complete the purchase, without the need to offer credit card data with every new online or in-store purchase. Furthermore, the payment tool also gives users the capability to pay the purchases in up to 12 installments.

In addition, Nubank offers through NuPay extra limits for different types of purchases, depending on the customer’s profile and credit score. With these, they are enabled to buy products or services at merchants and companies that provide this payment option, without leveraging their credit limit on the Nubank card.











EBANX’s strategy of development

EBANX had multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

In April 2023, payment orchestration platform IXOPAY announced its partnership with EBANK to offer brands around the world local payment services, starting with Latin America. The collaboration was set to facilitate access to the region while providing local payment methods to clients and users, as the main goal was to improve the overall accessibility to new areas and to enable development and growth for international traders.

IXOPAY’s payment orchestration platform offered the bases for flexible payment stacks for connecting customers to a multitude of payment providers and payment tools through a single API. EBANX was set to offer its expertise and solutions to extend the ability of merchants to accept local cards in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Uruguay.

Earlier in February 2023, The Central Bank of Brazil authorised EBANX to provide a payment initiator service through Pix, which aimed to allow the fintech’s traders and collaborators to manage Pix payments within their websites. Following this authorisation, traders were given the possibility to manage Pix on their online platform without the need for online shoppers or users to access the bank’s application in order to make the payment.

As a payment initiator, EBANX was allowed to make the service available to more than 500 merchants, so their online customers in Brazil could make transfers and payments using Pix within their own websites or ecommerce applications, without the need to have their own initiator payment license from the Central Bank of Brazil.