Eazy Financial Services (EazyPay) has launched Mastercard Receivables Manager in Bahrain, positioning itself as one of the first acquirers in the market to adopt the solution.

With Mastercard Receivables Manager, EazyPay can support merchants in automating their business-to-business (B2B) virtual card receivables. By mitigating manual processes, the solution focuses on scaling efficiency, working capital, and cash flow. Requiring minimal integration and application programming interface (API) implementation, the customisable platform simplifies capturing virtual card payments, processing them directly and providing remittance data directly to merchants’ accounting systems.

Furthermore, commenting on the announcement, EazyPay’s representatives emphasised their company’s focus on supporting businesses with digital payment solutions developed to simplify operations and improve the customer experience. Considering that virtual cards are gaining traction for supplier payments, Mastercard Receivables Manager enables EazyPay to solidify the B2B payments ecosystem across industries and large market segments.

Mastercard underlined its commitment to facilitating optimal solutions that support acquirers and their merchants in operating more efficiently. With Receivables Manager, the company seeks to address one of the main difficulties for suppliers managing high volumes of virtual card payments by automating processing, minimising time, and scaling efficiency. Mastercard and EazyPay aim to expand the availability of Receivables Manager and advance Bahrain’s dynamic business landscape.

Serving the needs of merchants across Bahrain

Just before teaming up with Mastercard for this launch, EazyPay joined forces with Tamara to provide payment gateway services across the latter’s network of merchants and customers in Bahrain. Through this move, EazyPay was set to become Tamara’s acquirer, providing payment gateway solutions to enable secure, simplified, and efficient transaction processing. Additionally, by combining Tamara’s consumer payment experience with EazyPay’s infrastructure and local expertise, the partnership sought to augment the digital commerce experience across the Gulf and facilitate more convenience and value for clients.