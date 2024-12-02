Eazy Financial Services partners with JCB





Following this collaboration, JCB cardholders and customers in Bahrain will benefit from the efficient, convenient, and secure suite of services provided by the companies. Clients around the world will be able to use their JCB Cards at all the EazyPay merchant outlets across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

After launching its EazyPay POS terminals and the EazyPay SoftPOS application, the Eazy Financial Services company aims to provide customers and users with a sustainable and safe environment when it comes to their payment and transfer processes. By partnering with JCB, EazyPay continues to improve its technologies and enhance the suite of payment solutions for its clients.











JCB’s recent partnerships and product launches

Global payments brand and leading credit card issuer and acquirer based in Japan, JCB offers its partners and clients multiple services and solutions. The company had several collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering many geographic areas around the world.

In May 2023, the Japan-based card scheme JCB International signed a strategic deal with global fintech SumUp in order to enable JCB Cards acceptance across the European merchant network of the company. After the international travels returned, the partnership aimed to offer new growth and development opportunities for traders and merchants, as well as JCB’s acceptance network. It also provided firms with the possibility to access the spending power of its 150 million card members across the globe.

The company and the Saudi National Bank (SNB) allowed the acceptance of JCB Cards through over 306,351 POS terminals and 3,088 ATMs across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in April of 2023. The collaboration focused on providing convenience for JCB’s growing cardholders in the Middle East, in order to benefit from the usage of their JCB Cards through the Saudi National Bank’s network across the region. This was expected to improve the user experience and financial inclusion in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritised the diversity of the economy and reduced its dependence on oil exports.

Earlier in the same month, JCB International partnered with Lanka Pay and Commercial Bank of Ceylon for launching the LankaPau-JCB credit cards in Sri Lanka. It represented one of the first launches of LankaPay credit cards in the area, as well as the first five variants of LankaPay cards. The three credit cards and two debit cards were set to be launched by a Sri Lankan Bank. The cards were designed as internationally accepted cards, being cost-effective and equipped with innovative technology, as well as high-security features.



