



According to the official press release the partnership aims to transform the digital goods marketplace specialising in gaming products’ user experience. More to this point, as a result of this joint venture, Mangopay will reportedly extend a customised end-to-end payment flow encompassing payin, e-wallet management, seller payout, and KYC/KYB.

By leveraging Mangopay’s e-wallet solution, buyers will be able to store and re-spend money on the platform, thus enhancing the overall user experience and unlocking additional potential revenue for Driffle. The marketplace will also make use of Mangopay’s AI-driven fraud prevention solution to block transactional fraud and promotion abuse.





More about Driffle and Mangopay

Driffle is a digital goods marketplace specialising in gaming products for users worldwide. The products that it offers access to include games, gift cards, game points, and downloadable content (DLCs). The company has more than one million users across 190 countries.

Mangopay is a modular and flexible payment infrastructure provider. Its end-to-end infrastructure, which is built around its programmable e-wallet solution, covers platform payment needs spanning payin and payout and includes fraud prevention and FX solutions for various business models and workflows. Mangopay has over 250 million end users of its services and has processed over EUR 100 billion in transactions since its inception.

Earlier in 2024, the payment infrastructure provider announced that it partnered with global employment solutions provider Omnipresent, Spanish businesses Filmo, Kuarere and Webel, and luxury hotel guest experience management platform Eleanor – among others. Moreover, the company revealed the introduction of a proprietary AI-enabled fraud solution.