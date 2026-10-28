UK-based travel technology provider Dolphin Dynamics has partnered with Ecommpay to give its clients access to the payments provider's gateway for local and alternative payment methods in any currency. The partnership also gives travel agents, tour operators, and travel management companies (TMCs) access to Ecommpay's risk and authorisation tools.

Payments linked to the booking workflow

Dolphin Dynamics provides travel businesses with integrated CRM, reservations, back-office, and booking-engine software, offering a central environment for managing bookings and the related operational and financial processes. It works with tour operators, leisure travel agencies, and TMCs, from independent businesses to multinational groups, in more than 15 countries.

Under the integration, customers who complete a payment are directed to Ecommpay's hosted payment page, where they enter their details and Ecommpay processes them within its environment. Dolphin Dynamics then uses Ecommpay's API to retrieve the payment status, update the booking, and register the payment. As a result, payment activity is reflected in the booking workflow, connecting the customer payment journey with the wider booking management process.

Chuck Richardson, Managing Director at Dolphin Dynamics, said the company aims to simplify back-office processes for its travel clients and selects specialist providers to do so. He added that Ecommpay allows clients' customers to pay across borders and in their preferred payment methods.

Ecommpay extends its travel footprint

For Ecommpay, the partnership adds to its work with travel and hospitality technology providers. In June 2025, the company began processing payments for Travelopedia, and in October 2026 it added Klarna's payment options for its merchants, including those in travel and hospitality.

Roy Blokker, Head of Strategic Sales at Ecommpay, said the partnership deepens the company's presence in travel and hospitality, where specialist travel technology providers need access to multi-currency acceptance and conversion. He added that the integration allows the payment stage of the checkout journey to run without adding complexity for travel operators. London-based Ecommpay is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and offers acquiring, more than 100 payment methods, and payment orchestration through a single API.