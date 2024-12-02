



Travelopedia assists customers in exploring the globe by providing an array of travel services, such as flights, holiday packages, travel insurance, car rentals, and cruises. The company is known for its competitive pricing and customer-focused approach. However, it has encountered challenges in effectively managing its payment processes. The main pain points included delays in processing and a high volume of refund requests.

The company needed a payment partner that could adapt to the travel industry, which led to its collaboration with Ecommpay. After a swift integration of the Ecommpay payments platform, Travelopedia has been able to offer its customers increased flexibility and convenience.

This partnership has resulted in quicker and more reliable payment processing, leading to higher sales and a reduction in abandoned checkouts. Additionally, the updated checkout experience provides customers with a variety of local and international payment options, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, ensuring they can select their preferred payment method regardless of their location.

Ecommpay’s other developments

In April 2025, Ecommpay collaborated closely with merchants to help them comprehend and address fraud, ensuring the protection of their customers.

Recent data from Action Fraud indicated that GBP 9.7 million was lost to ticket fraud in 2024. Ecommpay strongly encouraged merchants to implement modern anti-fraud tools as ticket fraud continued to escalate. Reports showed a significant rise in ticket fraud cases and financial losses from 2023 to 2024, with the total reported financial loss for 2023 exceeding GBP 6.6 million, marking a 47% increase in 2024. Additionally, ticket fraud reporting revealed a total of 9,826 cases in 2024, reflecting an 11% rise from 8,719 reports in 2023.

To combat this issue, Action Fraud launched a campaign ahead of upcoming music events, raising awareness about criminals attempting to sell tickets online for popular events and sold-out concerts.