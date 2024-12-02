



According to the company officials, Dojo aims to optimise the payment landscape with its cloud-native platform, providing flexibility to meet the evolving needs of businesses. As per its data, the company processes between six to nine million transactions per day, delivering augmented transactions and connectivity to its customers.











Moreover, Dojo aims to understand and address the needs of its clients, which range from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), often family-run businesses, to large brands, offering them a scalable end-to-end platform designed to support these diverse users.

J. P. Morgan Securities acted as the sole placement agent for this funding round. This investment will accelerate Dojo’s growth strategy and facilitate its expansion into various European markets, including Ireland, Italy, and Spain, leveraging its scalable technology. Vitruvian Partners will contribute its knowledge in the fintech and payment sectors, intending to collaborate with Dojo’s management team on its growth initiatives.





Latest news from Dojo

The UK’s payment landscape is currently rapidly evolving, as debit card payments now dominate and account for 50% of transactions. In addition, the shift away from cash is expected to continue, reaching 7% of total transaction volume by 2032.

As part of its plan to extend into EU markets, in April 2025, Dojo partnered with UnionPay International to expand card acceptance for customers and businesses across the UK.

Following this announcement, the deal was expected to significantly increase UnionPay card acceptance across the UK, as well as provide cardholders with a secure and efficient payment experience. This process was set to take place while enabling SMEs to tap into a vast international customer base as well.

Additionally, the partnership allowed UnionPay cardholders to make payments at multiple UK merchants, primarily in the hospitality sector, while also offering Dojo’s merchants the possibility to gain access to global UnionPay users.