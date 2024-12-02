DNA Payments acquires Kwalitas





The acquisition will strengthen the product and service offering of Kwalitas, with DNA’s range of solutions and services, enabling both companies to integrate, develop, and implement new services and goals.

DWF provided legal transactional support to DNA Payments on the acquisition, with EY providing support on the financial and tax aspects of the transaction.

In 2021, DNA Payments has signed a GBP 100 million deal with Alchemy Partners, the investment allowing the company to enhance its product offering and continue to grow its presence not only in the UK but also internationally.