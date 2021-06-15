|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

DNA Payments raises GBP 100 mln to accelerate growth and make new acquisitions

Tuesday 15 June 2021 14:24 CET | News

DNA Payments (DNA) has signed a GBP 100 million deal with Alchemy Partners.

According to the press release, DNA currently serves over 45,000 merchants ranging from major online and offline retailers to SMEs, providing them with over 70,000 terminals which make over 20 million transactions worth over GBP 600 million a month. DNA is one of just a few players in the UK and Europe with fully cloud based omnichannel payment processing capabilities, and also provides a variety of SaaS and PaaS solutions to major global acquirers and payment schemes.

Furthermore, the investment by Alchemy sees DNA well positioned to benefit from the strong market opportunity, with the UK beginning to see signs of a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the company's officials, the transaction will allow DNA to accelerate its growth, helping more merchants accept payments, both in-store and online. Besides, the investment will allow the company to enhance its product offering and continue to grow its presence not only in the UK but also internationally. 

Established in 1997, Alchemy Partners targets opportunities across Europe to partner with and work alongside management teams, helping them to create and grow value by solving problems, helping take difficult decisions and driving through change. Since inception, Alchemy has completed over 190 transactions, investing over GBP 4 billion into companies and organisations spread across 14 countries.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, investment, merchants, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like