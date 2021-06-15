DNA Payments raises GBP 100 mln to accelerate growth and make new acquisitions

According to the press release, DNA currently serves over 45,000 merchants ranging from major online and offline retailers to SMEs, providing them with over 70,000 terminals which make over 20 million transactions worth over GBP 600 million a month. DNA is one of just a few players in the UK and Europe with fully cloud based omnichannel payment processing capabilities, and also provides a variety of SaaS and PaaS solutions to major global acquirers and payment schemes.
Furthermore, the investment by Alchemy sees DNA well positioned to benefit from the strong market opportunity, with the UK beginning to see signs of a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the company's officials, the transaction will allow DNA to accelerate its growth, helping more merchants accept payments, both in-store and online. Besides, the investment will allow the company to enhance its product offering and continue to grow its presence not only in the UK but also internationally.
Established in 1997, Alchemy Partners targets opportunities across Europe to partner with and work alongside management teams, helping them to create and grow value by solving problems, helping take difficult decisions and driving through change. Since inception, Alchemy has completed over 190 transactions, investing over GBP 4 billion into companies and organisations spread across 14 countries.
