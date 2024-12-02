DMALINK integrates Commerzbank





Through this, DMALINK added Commerzbank to its FX streaming service, with the latter having gone live and streaming prices electronically onto the platform. The strategic alliance comes at a favourable moment, as it focuses on extending cross-border product support to select clients globally by increasing existing USD-based currency pairs.











The integration’s objective and capabilities

According to DMALINK’s officials, the company chose Commerzbank for its ecosystem due to its ability to provide value for its clients concerning geographical location, depth of book, quote, and other criteria. The bank strategically aligns with these conditions and improves liquidity within the company’s ecosystem. Furthermore, DMALINK expressed its commitment to embedding FX within its electronic trading platforms as it expands its asset classes, catering to clients requiring improved execution across diverse currencies.



Representatives from Commerzbank stated that its data-driven approach to liquidity provision enables the bank to continuously optimise the trading experience for clients, as it intends to provide improved accessibility through venues to support day-to-day business. Considering that DMALINK is currently developing its FX trading services across spot and also supports T+0 settlement via its API, GUI service, and VOICE, the addition of Commerzbank matches the timeline, and it is in line with its roadmap to meet client demands across regions. Officials from DMALINK confirmed that the integration of Commerzbank allows the company to work on achieving its core objective of providing data-driven institutional FX liquidity in several trade sizes to users of any of its platforms needing to access primary markets conveniently.





DMALINK’s recent developments