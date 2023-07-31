DMALINK teams up with COMO Digital Life

As outlined in the official release, the collaboration focuses on catering to the unfulfilled requirements of rapidly advancing technology enterprises. Via this joint venture, the two companies seek to combine COMO Digital Life’s experience in cross-border payments with DMALINK’s knowledge of foreign exchange (FX).
This is expected to enable the two companies to create a product package designed to cater to the needs and preferences of this group of customers. More to this point, as emphasised in the official statement, the joint venture is anticipated to facilitate the provision of a solution that encompasses both FX trading and cross-border transactions, thus making it possible for technology companies to navigate the global markets.
Another goal of the partnership is to reportedly drive forward digitalisation initiatives and enhance risk management workflows by extending their customers' capabilities such as automation, service integration through APIs, and execution processes. As part of this effort towards digitalisation, the two businesses aim to introduce DMALINK’s execution platform, in a bid to bring transparency and accessibility to electronic FX.
DMALINK and COMO Digital Life are also working together to develop additional products and services that address the specific needs of this client demographic.
DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional FX traders, and its liquidity pools are reportedly constructed across key emerging markets. Its platform participants have access to order analytics data, granular reporting, and benchmarked execution services.
Strategy-wise, in 2022, the company announced that it onboarded Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. Also in 2022, DMALINK announced its plans of expanding its global code of conduct LP member base following a successful beta run.
COMO Digital Life is a financial infrastructure provider that extends capabilities such as cross-border multi-currency IBAN accounts, incorporating a range of more than 24 currency services, catering to platforms, marketplaces, corporations, payment service providers (PSPs), and fintech companies.
