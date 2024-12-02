



Through this partnership, dLocal and Temu, a global ecommerce platform, aim to augment the shopping experience by providing simplified and secure payment options customised to meet the needs, demands, and preferences of locals.











The partnership with Temu comes just two days after dLocal started working with Belmoney to facilitate cross-border remittance payments. The move allowed Belmoney to leverage dLocal’s payment infrastructure, which supported over 900 local and alternative payment methods, including bank transfers, digital wallets, and card payments in markets such as Bangladesh, Ecuador, Peru, and Pakistan.





dLocal’s collaboration with Temu

The collaboration comes during a period of increased challenges for emerging markets, with them facing barriers in accessing global ecommerce, including limited payment options and scaled unbanked populations. The two companies intend to work together on mitigating current issues, such as cart abandonment due to a lack of localised options, while also supporting unbanked individuals.

By joining forces, dLocal and Temu aim to deliver an improved payment experience across 14 emerging markets, including Mexico, Colombia, and Uruguay, among others. Commenting on the news, representatives from dLocal mentioned their company’s plans to assist Temu in facilitating optimal payment experiences for its customers. By offering localised payment methods and optimised cross-border solutions, the two companies seek to simplify shopping and make it more accessible to underserved consumers, connecting them to a range of value-for-money products. At the same time, Temu highlighted its commitment to ensuring that every individual has access to affordable, yet qualitative products. Working with dLocal enables the company to extend its services to customers in emerging markets, ensuring that more individuals can benefit from convenient shopping experiences.

