Cross-border payment platform specialising in emerging markets dLocal has announced the rollout of SmartPix, a payment solution for merchants in Brazil.

Through this move, dLocal aims to allow merchants across the region to process tokenized Pix payments, including recurring and on-demand charges, without requiring customers to authorise each transaction manually.

Even if Pix has gained widespread adoption in Brazil, the solution still presents challenges for businesses utilising recurring or repeat transactions. The existing system requires customers to manually authorise each payment, in turn creating complexities, especially in subscription-based cases. The Central Bank of Brazil has rolled out Pix Automático, developed to mitigate the issue of recurring payments. The solution is suitable for predictable payment schedules and recurring payments with the same amount to the same merchant. dLocal has also been offering Pix Automático for merchants whose needs fall in line with this model.

Bridging the gap between Pix and Pix Automático

With SmartPix, dLocal seeks to mitigate the gap between Pix and Pix Automático, addressing the need for more flexible recurring and automated payments. By utilising it, merchants across Brazil are set to be able to securely store customers’ Pix credentials, similar to card-on-file, and start charges in real time, regardless of whether the amounts vary or not. Through this tokenized Pix experience, users can remove the need for QR codes, repetitive approvals, and checkout friction. This aims to bring merchants higher conversions for payments, optimal customer retention, and an improved user experience.

Furthermore, SmartPix, exclusively supported by dLocal, can be utilised in several instances where the amount of the transaction varies each time, including ride-hailing and food delivery. Additionally, the solution solves on-demand merchant-initiated transactions that can have different ticket sizes and require no need for redoing the checkout.

Commenting on the news, representatives from dLocal emphasised that, through SmartPix, their company aims to unlock the full capabilities of Pix for businesses that rely on repeat or dynamic transactions. The product focuses on mitigating the need for users to approve every payment, in turn allowing merchants to provide a simplified and secure experience for modern consumers.

Recently, dLocal also expanded its operations, securing licences in the UAE, Turkey, and the Philippines. More specifically, in the UAE, dLocal obtained a Payment Services Licence, allowing it to directly facilitate cross-border transactions for pay-ins and payouts, while in Turkey, the company received authorisation to conduct cross-border payments via Lidio. When it came to the Philippines, dLocal secured a Money Services Business Licence, allowing it to manage remittance flows directly within the country.