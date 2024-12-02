This handbook aims to provide essential insights and context for companies looking to expand into high-growth markets such as Africa, Asia and Latin America. The handbook addresses the current demographic and economic landscape, noting that emerging and developing economies are expected to contribute significantly to global growth in 2024. It highlights the fragmentation within these markets, where over half of the transactions are cash-based and 80% use payment methods other than credit cards, presenting challenges that specialised payment platforms can help mitigate.

The handbook covers various payment products, behaviours, currencies, and preferred payment methods across different countries in these regions. It also discusses country-specific economic and social complexities, providing insights into future opportunities in digital payments for businesses and consumers.

What are the main features?

The most important features of the handbook include:

A detailed analysis of 12 high-growth markets, offering tools to tap into the potential of emerging economies.

Insights into alternative payment methods such as eWallets, real-time payments, and mobile money to help businesses adapt to changing consumer preferences.

Examination of regional payment trends and behaviours across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, supported by relevant statistics and projections to guide strategic decision-making.

The 'Emerging Markets Payments Handbook' is intended to serve as a comprehensive resource for anyone involved in the payments industry, providing essential information to navigate the complexities of emerging markets.

