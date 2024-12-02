



Through this partnership, dLocal and Spreedly aim to scale their reach beyond Latin America into Africa and APAC, equipping consumers with access to the former’s 900 alternative payment methods (APMs) and the benefits of Spreedly’s payment ecosystem in these regions. In addition, the collaborative agreement is set to provide merchants and platforms with access to dLocal’s payment network across emerging markets, enabling them to accept credit and debit cards, bank transfers, cash payments, instant payment, and wallets.











The current announcement comes just days after dLocal obtained certification as a Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) from the Central Bank of Brazil. This was set to allow dLocal to process Pix payments directly within Brazil’s Open Finance framework, optimising the payment process by removing the need for users to switch to banking apps during transactions. Also, the PISP certification advanced dLocal’s recent regulatory progress in Brazil, including the receipt of a Central Bank licence in July 2023.





dLocal and Spreedly’s partnership

As part of the collaboration, Spreedly clients can tap into these markets via their existing integration with the company. dLocal and Spreedly plan to focus on allowing the latter’s customers to improve capabilities and coverage in Africa and APAC, where dLocal has already established a payments presence. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from dLocal underlined that the current move supports Spreedly’s customers to benefit from payment services in Latin America, Africa, and APAC. Simplifying the payment process is set to assist them in delivering local payment options, while Spreedly can advance its operations in these regions by providing the payment methods that individuals prefer.

At the same time, Spreedly highlighted that expanding its alliance with dLocal enables the company to better serve its customers’ needs, demands, and preferences by widening its access to a range of local payment options in emerging markets. Spreedly’s offering includes an Open payments platform that supports access to the global consumer, processing transactions in over 100 countries. The company is committed to overcoming the complexities of commerce in a cashless society, assisting merchants’ operations via an open, secure, and inclusive payment ecosystem.

