



dLocal facilitates local payments in rapidly growing markets, linking global enterprise merchants with consumers across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. With the "One dLocal" concept—featuring a single direct API, one platform, and one contract—international companies can accept payments, process payouts, and settle funds worldwide.This eliminates the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, establish multiple local entities, and integrate various acquirers and payment methods in each market.





dLocal users can make payments in 4 new markets

The collaboration with ShopeePay allows dLocal to incorporate it as a payment option for its clients, streamlining both pay-ins and payouts. With this expansion, dLocal merchants can now enable their users to effortlessly make payments for goods and services via ShopeePay in four new emerging markets: Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Additionally, dLocal and ShopeePay Thailand are broadening their services to include payouts for merchants. This strategic move significantly extends the reach of ShopeePay, enabling dLocal clients to serve an estimated additional 200 million ecommerce customers across Asia.

Officials from dLocal stated that this partnership will allow them to deliver a complete solution for collections and disbursements to their international clients in this region.

About cross-border payments in Latin America

Cross-border payments are transforming due to new financial technologies and digital solutions, making transactions more accessible and efficient for businesses and individuals. Fintech startups are reducing fees and processing times, while regulatory bodies adapt to support innovation. These changes promise significant economic growth, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and remittances, making international trade easier and more affordable for families.

For more information about dLocal, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.