dLocal partners with Kiwi.com to expand payment solutions

Kiwi.com has been focusing on affordability and accessibility, particularly in how payments are processed for travellers worldwide. The company prioritises simplifying payments, especially for customers in developing regions, by integrating a variety of local payment methods. This approach is designed to improve the payment experience for users in areas such as Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Through this partnership, Kiwi.com and dLocal will offer a seamless payment solution across 25 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, India, and South Africa, among others. The available payment options will range from cards and bank transfers to mobile wallets, reflecting the preferences of users in these diverse markets.

According to officials from dLocal the collaboration with Kiwi.com aligns with dLocal’s mission to simplify global payments. They also noted that working together would help improve the customer experience for travel-related transactions in emerging markets.

In turn, representatives from Kiwi.com highlighted that the partnership not only supports Kiwi.com’s global footprint but also improves the payment process for travellers in various regions. They mentioned that dLocal’s expertise in local payment handling allows Kiwi.com to accept a broad spectrum of regional payment methods.

More information about the two companies

Kiwi.com is a global travel technology company based in the Czech Republic, employing approximately 1,000 people worldwide according to the official press release. The company’s algorithm performs billions of price checks daily, providing users with optimised route options and pricing.

dLocal is a payment provider that connects global merchants with consumers in emerging markets across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Through its ‘One dLocal’ platform, the company offers a single API, platform, and contract solution that enables international businesses to manage payments, pay-outs, and fund settlements across multiple regions without the need to engage separate processors or establish numerous local entities.

