



Following this partnership, the collaboration will provide inDrive with the possibility to ensure a comfortable and secure ride-hailing experience for drivers who work with the company, especially in markets like Pakistan, where access to financial solutions is limited for a significant portion of the population. By ensuring instant access to money and a reliable payment infrastructure, the firm will continue its commitment to deliver qualitative tools to drivers.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the dLocal x inDrive collaboration

The riding and hailing sector currently faces challenges that significantly impact efficiency and user experience, particularly in the region of Pakistan, where timely funds repatriation is crucial. According to the official press release, approximately 100 million adults in the country are unbanked, while the reliability of payments is parament as drivers need multiple wallet top-up options to ensure secure transactions. The need for instant payment notifications is vital in order to optimise drivers' operational efficiency, as they transact over 10 times a day on average.

dLocal will continue to focus on the process of expanding payment solutions and improving inDrive’s operations in order to serve a large user base across more than 20 regions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. As the overall global demand for alternative payment methods (APMs) continues to rise, the latest initiative is expected to provide drivers with wallet top-ups, which will allow in-app wallets to be funded in a secure and instant manner, through payment methods like EasyPaisa and JazzCash in Pakistan.

This follows recent launches in other emerging markets, as the collaboration will provide drivers who use the inDrive platform with a safe payment experience. By continuing to offer flexible, secure, and localised payment products, dLocal will provide businesses with the possibility to accelerate their development process in emerging markets by adapting to regional payment needs and optimising financial inclusion.

