According to the official press release, LATAM and SEA are seeing rapid growth in their entertainment and events sectors. Latin America, for example, will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2030 and other major international events. The region’s entertainment industry is projected to grow by 26%, reaching USD 33 billion by 2029. Similarly, Southeast Asia’s event market is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028, with a consumer base of 45 million. This partnership will focus on implementing contactless payment systems, preferred by 59% of exhibitors, to support these expanding markets.

Supporting growth in emerging markets

The partnership will provide Fourvenues with access to a variety of local and alternative payment methods, including credit cards, cash, bank transfers, eWallets, and mobile money options. Specific payment solutions include PSE and Nequi in Colombia, OVO and ShopeePay in Indonesia, and FPX in Malaysia, among others. These options will be available in a range of countries, including Chile, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Ecuador, the Philippines, and Thailand, with plans for further expansion in the Middle East and other parts of Latin America.

By working with dLocal, Fourvenues will streamline the management of payments and local entities, making it easier to process transactions within these regions. dLocal’s expertise in emerging market payment systems ensures that the operations comply with local regulations while improving overall efficiency.

According to officials from Fourvenues, the integration with dLocal has simplified payments and enabled the company to expand into new regions without the usual difficulties. They noted that this partnership has helped the company scale while maintaining secure and reliable transactions.

Representatives from at dLocal emphasised that smooth online payment systems are important for the entertainment industry, which still largely relies on traditional methods. They added that the partnership would help address these challenges while enabling seamless global scaling.

dLocal facilitates local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprises with consumers in regions across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Fourvenues, based in Valencia, Spain, offers event and venue management software for nightclubs, festivals, and other entertainment businesses, helping to streamline operations and improve customer experiences.

