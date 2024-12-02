



By joining forces, dLocal and GOL intend to improve the digital payment experience for customers located in Latin America, specifically in Colombia and Uruguay. As part of their collaboration, the two companies plan to simplify the customer payment experience by allowing optimised transactions in both markets, leveraging local acquiring to develop an accessible and user-centric payment ecosystem. By implementing this approach, included in the ‘One dLocal’ concept, dLocal focuses on enhancing the global payment sector for enterprise merchants, providing a direct API and platform under one contract.











How will this partnership support digital payments in LATAM?

According to GOL’s officials, the decision to collaborate with dLocal was based on the latter’s ability to manage the difficulties of international payments, especially in regions that face complex legal frameworks. The Brazil-based airline aimed to partner with a processor that could adapt to evolving regulations and minimise cancelled payments. By utilising dLocal’s features, GOL is set to be able to optimise its digital payment infrastructure, delivering customers with a more convenient and accessible payment experience.







Furthermore, representatives with dLocal underlined that the collaboration with GOL supports the company’s commitment to offering advanced payment solutions that can serve the needs of the travel industry in emerging markets. The alliance aims to allow dLocal and GOL to improve the digital payment journey for their customers in Colombia and Uruguay. Shortly before the current announcement, dLocal entered a strategic alliance with Wakanow to enable the latter’s customers to access improved and simplified cross-border payment capabilities. As Wakanow is an online travel agency based in Nigeria, the company works towards serving the needs and preferences of African travellers. With dLocal, Wakanow’s customers were set to obtain the ability to book travel services and pay in their local currencies or through their preferred payment methods on the company’s website.

