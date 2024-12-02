dLocal announces partnership with AZA Finance





The collaboration allows both companies to leverage each other’s strengths, with dLocal integrating AZA Finance’s foreign exchange network and regulatory licences into its infrastructure. This arrangement is expected to enhance payment processing capabilities and expand market access for clients of both firms.

Expansion of payment and FX capabilities

AZA Finance, which specialises in remittances and foreign exchange services across Africa, will contribute its regional expertise to support dLocal’s merchants in managing foreign exchange conversions. The partnership also increases the number of payout corridors available through dLocal and widens its cross-border payment solutions in some African markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, and Zambia.

Both companies operate under the regulatory oversight of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring compliance with industry standards. Commenting on the partnership, representatives from dLocal noted that the collaboration aims to strengthen payment services in Africa and could serve as a foundation for future joint initiatives in the region’s cross-border payments sector.





Company backgrounds

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Nairobi, AZA Finance provides foreign exchange and payment services for companies engaging in trade across Africa and G20 markets. Its platform supports remittance providers, multinational corporations, and businesses seeking secure and efficient currency exchange solutions.

dLocal facilitates local payments in emerging markets by connecting global merchants with consumers across regions including Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Its platform enables businesses to manage payments and settlements through a single integration without requiring multiple local partnerships.

