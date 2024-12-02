dLocal and inDrive bring cashless solution to Brazil

inDrive has added a new payment solution to its app in Brazil thanks to dLocal, a tech-first payments platform that enables global enterprises to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets.





Cashless payments and more on the dLocal – inDrive partnership

Per the announcement information, the latest integration between dLocal and inDrive is dLocal for Platforms, dLocal’s payment infrastructure for marketplaces launched in April 2023. The Platforms service enables the fastest and easiest way to accept payments and disburse funds to sub-accounts within a single solution and inDrive has launched the all-in-one product in Brazil to employ cashless solutions for its riders and drivers. Brazil marks the first region globally where inDrive implemented a cashless solution.

By leveraging dLocal for Platforms, both drivers and riders have the possibility to collect and disburse funds through local and alternative payment methods of the likes of PIX. Prior to this, drivers had to top up their in-app wallet, rider payments would go to them, and then inDrive would take out its percentage. Following this integration, the process is simplified, and when a driver pays, it goes directly to inDrive, which in turn issues the drivers’ payouts – thanks to dLocal for Platforms.

dLocal developed Platforms to address the difficulties in the process of receiving and distributing cross-border payments to multiple accounts and sub-accounts. It is considered beneficial for the gig economy industry, such as online marketplaces, ride-sharing, and social media ecommerce. dLocal for Platforms helps businesses accept payments on behalf of their users, split the payments between one or more users, deduct costs as needed, and hold funds until payout.











When commenting on the announcement, inDrive representatives expressed excitement about the partnership with dLocal and the introduction of a modern cashless solution for Brazilian drivers and riders. Per their statement, the development is an important step, marking inDrive’s first implementation of a direct cashless solution globally.

More to this point, dLocal officials stated that enabling inDrive to penetrate the cashless vertical came as a natural development in their partnership, and the company seeks to ensure that it helps inDrive expedite its global expansion. The spokesperson added that both companies have a payment strategy where onboarding new users and drivers from across Brazil and offering them a simplified signup experience is essential.

The press release further highlights that inDrive and dLocal have committed to offering localised payments since 2019, starting with Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru. Come the end of 2021, the partnership extended to more than 20 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.





inDrive, dLocal’s offering and mission

inDrive is a US-based global mobility and urban services platform which, in addition to ride-hailing, provides urban services such as intercity transportation, cargo and freight delivery, task assistance, delivery, and employment search. It operates in over 700 cities across 47 countries, supporting local communities via its P2P payment models and its community empowerment programmes which seek to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract) enables international companies to accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without having to manage separate payin and payout processes, set up multiple local entities, and integrate numerous acquirers and payment methods in each market.

