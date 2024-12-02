The partnership is expected to improve access to local payment methods, particularly in Latin America, enabling new monetisation opportunities for gaming companies.

According to the official press release, the gaming industry in emerging markets has been experiencing significant growth, requiring reliable and efficient payment solutions. Research from Grand View Research projects that Latin America's gaming market will reach USD 16.1 billion by 2030.

Meanwhile, Africa's gaming sector generated USD 1.8 billion in revenue in 2024, with mobile gaming making up 90% of this total. Addressing this increasing demand, dLocal’s payment infrastructure will support Coda in offering trusted local payment methods, such as Pix in Brazil, which is anticipated to surpass credit cards as the primary e-commerce payment method by 2025.

As part of this agreement, Coda will leverage dLocal’s payment network to improve its transaction capabilities in over 11 emerging markets. The partnership will facilitate access to a variety of local and alternative payment methods, including Pix in Brazil, e-wallets, bank transfers, and card payments across Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, South Africa, and Uruguay.

Reactions from company representatives

A representative from Coda highlighted that the collaboration with dLocal will enable the company to offer competitive rates, improve its Pix-based services, and increase conversion rates for gaming publishers. According to the representative, these advancements will help publishers create new revenue streams while providing gamers with more secure and seamless payment experiences.

Officials from dLocal emphasised that frictionless payments are critical in the gaming industry, where transactions often occur within milliseconds. By integrating local payment options, the company aims to enhance user acquisition and improve conversion rates, ultimately providing a smoother and more secure payment experience for gamers.

The partnership is also expected to drive innovation in gaming monetisation strategies, with plans to optimise checkout processes and streamline transactions in key markets. These efforts will support gaming companies in maximising revenue while improving accessibility for players in regions where traditional payment methods may be limited.

