



The programme could be similar to Amazon Prime, as it would offer various discounts and perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts, and merchandise. According to the Wall Street Journal, some internal Disney executives have been calling the project Disney Prime, although that won’t be its final name.

Discussions regarding this project are still in their early stages, but its introduction would encourage customers to spend more on the company’s products and services while providing Disney with some information about their shopping preferences.

According to company representatives cited by wsj.com, Disney wants to leverage technology in order to personalise the consumer experience and deliver products that are relevant to its guests.





Disney already has a subscription-based programme

The D23 Official Fan Club was introduced to provide the company’s fanbase with access to exclusive events and merchandise for USD 99.99 to USD 129.99 a year. In 2019, the programme also offered members a discounted three-year subscription to Disney+. The new project would target more casual fans and customers and would create a clearer connection between the company’s different products and services.

A new membership programme could put Disney more in touch with its customer base by collecting data about which shows they watched, what merchandise they purchased and what trips they took. This data could then be used to make recommendations based on the customers’ preferences in an effort to improve sales and client retention.

What would be some of the programme’s main perks?

According to wsj.com, the company is working on a system that allows Disney+ streaming service subscribers to buy merchandise such as themed accessories and T-shirts via a QR code that links to the Shop Disney website.

A possible product tie-in would involve offering an exclusive toy version of the ‘darksaber’ for sale only to Disney+ subscribers. The programme could also include third-party perks such as discounts on tickets for Disney shows on Broadway.





Membership programmes’ popularity among retailers

According to the same source, membership programmes have gained popularity with retailers such as Amazon, Starbucks and Walmart, as companies rely on them to better understand the purchasing habits of their customers.

When it comes to streaming video services, competition has driven all major players to look for new ways to boost growth. Some of these solutions involve selling ads or raising prices to new distribution partnerships.

In August 2022, US-based retail chain store Walmart was reportedly looking to enter the live streaming industry after talking to major media outlets, including Paramount, Disney, and Comcast. Walmart has tried to enter the streaming market before by purchasing the on-demand video service Vudu in 2010. However, it couldn’t keep up with the competition and had to sell the company to Fandango in 2020.