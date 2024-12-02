Ding, Western Union enable international mobile top-up in Canada

Following this agreement, Western Union’s Canadian customer base will have the option of sending top-up payments to the mobile phones of more than five billion prepaid customers throughout the globe.





Ding, Western Union collaboration details

Based on the information provided in the press release, the collaboration enables Western Union’s customers’ access to Ding’s network of over 600 mobile operators across more than 140 countries, covering approximately 95% of the world’s population. What is more, Western Union’s customers are given a channel that allows the addition of minutes and data to the mobile plans in an expedited and simplified manner.

When commenting on the announcement, Jonathan Rockett, Chief Financial Officer at Ding stated that they are looking forward to partnering with one of the largest money transfer operations in the world, adding that the launch of Ding Checkout with Western Union will provide consumers with access to a complimentary service which they can leverage for the support of their friends and families around the globe. The company is looking towards further unveiling its capabilities as a digital value transfer platform, aiming to drive growth in both new and existing customers for Western Union.











As detailed in the press release, the Ding – Western Union partnership is set to launch initially in Canada, looking to simplify how Western Union’s Canadian customers keep their loved ones’ phones in credit and stay connected.

Gabriella Fitzgerald, President of Western Union North America added that the company is constantly ‘evolving’ its omnichannel experience, searching for new ways that help make their customers’ lives increasingly easy and efficient. Through the partnership with Ding, Western Union is looking to provide its customers with more choices and convenience for connecting with family and friends alike, not only by leveraging their traditional money service but also their mobile phone plans.





Ding, Western Union recent developments

In January 2023, Ding announced a partnership with cloud-native payments infrastructure company Gr4vy looking to provide alternative payment methods at checkout, together with increased flexibility. The company was set to leverage Gr4vy’s payment orchestration platform for modern payments infrastructure, as well as the ability to take on global payment data regulation.

In December 2022, Western Union partnered with Walmart Canada to integrate its cross-border financial services platform and provide customers with online money transfer services. Earlier that month, the company announced that it had launched its digital banking app that enables both digital banking and international money transfers in Romania.