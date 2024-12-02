As explained in a press release shared by Digital River, Xbox’s Design Lab team selected Digital River’s Adobe Commerce connector to access the totality of Digital River’s Global Seller Services. These features also include Drop-In, a feature that allows quick and easily-implemented localised payments for each new market.













Digital River’s contribution to the new Xbox

By deploying Digital River’s Global Seller Services including payments, tax, compliance, and fraud mitigation to manage the complexity of global commerce, Microsoft’s Design Lab team was reportedly able to direct its focus on new product features and user experience across twenty-seven countries. This partnership between Microsoft and Digital River translates into the fact that gamers in 11 new countries can fully customise their own Xbox controller.

Gorilla Group, a Wunderman Thompson company, worked alongside Digital River and Microsoft to enable this re-launch into eleven new countries, using the Spectrum 3D product customisation platform to build an upgraded user experience. Another result of this collaboration is that Xbox users across the globe can now create their own bespoke, wireless controllers through an interactive commerce experience.

Digital River is also Microsoft Design Lab’s merchant of record. What this means is that Digital River offers the simplicity of entering new global markets with a single vendor to take on the risk of payments, taxes, compliance and fraud mitigation. Additionally, the pre-built Adobe Commerce connector offered a low-code integration option at the onset of Xbox’s international Design Lab relaunch.





Digital River on their D2C approach and Merchant of Record service

Digital River is an integrated full-service commerce platform offering services meant to simplify global commerce expansion, enabling companies of all sizes to grow their revenue in 240+ markets. Digital River combines payments, tax, fraud, compliance and logistics into a single integrated and flexible API based solution helping brands increase conversions, turning browsers into buyers across the world or around the corner.

Ted Rogers, CMO at Digital River explained in an interview for The Paypers from March 2022 that with total global ecommerce sales now projected to hit USD 5 trillion in 2022, growing to reach USD 6 trillion by 2024, many brands are focusing on building out direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels. This has become a pivotal part of Digital River’s offering. The CMO continued to elaborate that all indications point to D2C channels becoming more relevant for ecommerce brands going forward.

According to data presented by the company in The Paypers’ Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2021–2022, Digital River leverages its global acquiring network, local entities, and machine learning to process ecommerce transactions locally and identify exactly where and when to route those transactions. This yields an 8-15% increase in authorisation rates to maximise global revenue. Brands also experience a 20-30% reduction in operational costs with a single, simple integration. Global Seller Services, the company’s Merchant of Record (MoR) solution, works on managing global payments, taxes, fraud, and compliance on the retailer’s behalf.

To learn more about Digital River, check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.