Digital River expands further into the APAC region

This solution offers a single integration to enable brands to ship from 249 markets worldwide using their existing supply chain, or Digital River’s expanded logistics network. Digital River provides brands with a solution for localising checkout and simplifying global payment processing, tax and duty calculation, fraud mitigation, regulatory compliance, and logistics.

Utilising a global tax management solution supported by Avalara, Digital River can provide clients who also use Digital River’s logistics network with landed cost at the time of purchase. When completing their order, shoppers see the true cost of their purchase, including the product price, a calculation of duties, taxes, and fees, and an estimate for shipping and handling charges. By allowing shoppers to prepay duties and taxes up front, brands avoid delays at the border and additional charges to customers upon delivery.

The expansion brings the total number of ship-from locations supported by Digital River to 249, including Japan and China. In addition this, Digital River provides a flexible design able for scaling and gives brands control over the customer experience.

