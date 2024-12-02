Digital River and VTEX partner for global expansion

This partnership adds Digital River’s Global Seller Services of payments, taxes, compliance, fraud, and logistics to VTEX’s ecommerce platform, facilitating global expansion for mid-market and enterprise-level companies.

According to the press release, global expansion is becoming increasingly complicated with region-specific taxes and ever-changing compliance rules. Together, Digital River and VTEX are providing brands with an end-to-end commerce solution that eliminates managing multiple vendor relationships to operate their ecommerce sites.

With Digital River’s solution integrated into VTEX’s platform, merchants can optimise revenue, accelerate implementation, and deliver customer experiences while reducing risk. VTEX’s microservices-based architecture, combined with Digital River’s business and development tools, enables clients to future-proof their businesses for global expansion with flexibility and speed to market.

For more information about Digital River, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.