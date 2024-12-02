



Deutsche Bank collaborates with Ant International’s Embedded Finance unit on a series of global treasury management and cross-border payment solutions, including tokenized deposits, stablecoin, and its Time-Series Transformer (TST) FX Model.











Furthermore, Deutsche Bank is among the first German financial institutions to enable Ant International’s blockchain-based real-time treasury management platform, allowing real-time fund transfers between Ant International’s internal entities. This initiative will facilitate improved and transparent global treasury management for Ant.

Additionally, the two sides will explore features in cross-border payments, including tokenized bank deposits, stablecoins, and Ant International’s Falcon TST FX Model, to assist Ant International and its clients in reducing FX-related costs and risks. Both companies will also explore the use of stablecoins for global payments, addressing real-time cross-border treasury management for Ant’s entities, reserve management, and on-ramp and off-ramp services.

Deutsche Bank will collaborate with Antom, a provider of merchant payment and digitization services, to improve their partnership. This collaboration aims to expand Antom’s acquiring solutions for merchants in the EMEA region, allowing for optimal integration with various payment solutions.

The bank aims to support WorldFirst’s suite of payments-related solutions for SMEs in e-commerce and cross-border trade. This includes services such as account collections, payments, and FX services. Additionally, it will enable the account and financial service provider to access its global network to serve its clients.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June 2025 to expand their strategic collaboration, which began in 2019.





More updates from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank and Mastercard announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the development of Open Banking and optimising the merchant and consumer payment experience across Europe.

Through this partnership, Deutsche Bank aimed to improve its Merchant Solutions offering, particularly its Request to Pay (R2P) service, by leveraging flexibility and efficiency through account-to-account-based payments on Mastercard’s trusted Open Banking network.