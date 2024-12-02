Debenhams Group has announced the selection of Mangopay's wallet infrastructure to facilitate the next stage of its marketplace expansion.

Debenhams Group is an online retailer in fashion, home, and beauty, catering to customers across five shopping platforms: Debenhams, Karen Millen, boohoo, MAN, and PLT. The Group encompasses Debenhams, which was relaunched in 2021 as an online department store, but also includes several online fashion and beauty brands like boohoo, PLT, MAN, and Karen Millen.

By integrating Mangopay’s technology, Debenhams will simplify payouts, improve operations, and establish a future-ready foundation for multi-vendor commerce. Debenhams runs a rapidly growing marketplace that links customers with over 15,000 premium brands. The new infrastructure will optimise how Debenhams handles multi-seller payments and real-time fund distribution on its platform, while also automating reconciliation and invoicing processes.

The rise of wallet-based experiences

The demand for wallet-based experiences is on the rise, allowing platforms to seize opportunities and foster long-term growth through more integrated and flexible infrastructures. According to Mangopay’s report, Insights into In-App Wallets: What Platforms Must Know About User Behaviour and Expectations, 43% of platform users favour paying and receiving payments through built-in wallets. As organisations like Debenhams Group adapt to these changes, they place themselves at the forefront of digital commerce by providing flexible and efficient financial experiences throughout their ecosystems.

Mangopay offers a wallet-based payment infrastructure tailored for organisations with complex fund flows. Its programmable wallet solution optimises fund management, enabling platforms to control payments, secure transactions, and automate payouts. Clients benefit from a white-label infrastructure that boosts revenue and operational efficiency while ensuring compliance and fraud prevention.

Officials from Debenhams Group stated that Mangopay provides the flexibility and strategic insight necessary for the company to increase its marketplace operations. The wallet-based infrastructure integrates easily with the current systems, enabling productivity without any interruptions.