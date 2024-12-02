Currencycloud partners with multifi

The partnership aims to improve international payment solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the UK. Moreover, the collaboration enables multifi to offer its SMB clients an efficient international foreign exchange payment solution, allowing them to convert and send funds globally in over 35 currencies at competitive rates according to the official press release.

Multifi also aims to streamline its services, providing SMBs with the capability to make local payouts to more than 180 countries. This new offering is expected to provide customers with increased opportunities and flexibility in managing global transactions. In addition to local payment rails and competitive foreign exchange services, SMB clients will also have access to credit from multifi, supporting their growth ambitions.

Representatives from multifi talked about the company's commitment to supporting the growth of SMB customers by simplifying access to business finance and aiding in cash flow management. The decision to partner with Currencycloud was influenced by the demand from SMB clients for seamless and cost-effective international payment capabilities.

Officials from Currencycloud expressed their gratitude for being chosen by multifi to help achieve their goal of facilitating growth for SMB clients engaging in cross-border transactions. Currencycloud aims to reimagine global money flows, making cross-border payments as smooth as local transactions for businesses of all sizes.

What else has Currencycloud been up to?

In December 2023, Currencycloud unveiled its collaboration with BriskPe to offer multiple cross-border payment options for micro and small businesses based in India.

Following this partnership, the company focused on expanding BriskPe's array of services to provide its customers with an increased range of payment options and methods. The collaboration aimed to broaden international business opportunities for BriskPe's micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) users in India, facilitating secure and efficient cross-border transactions across more than 35 currencies, with the added advantage of competitive foreign exchange rates.

Through the integration of Currencycloud's APIs, BriskPe gained the ability to leverage local account-based collections in key markets like the EU, Canada, the US, and the UK. In essence, this integration aimed to streamline the collection, conversion, and payment processes for enhanced efficiency and simplicity.

In October 2023, Currenclycloud also partnered with ecommerce payments platform xpate to enable the latter’s customers to expand to new markets. The collaboration allowed xpate clients to explore untapped global markets and create additional revenue sources. xpate's platform gained the ability to provide online payment options in multiple currencies, along with access to competitive foreign exchange rates.