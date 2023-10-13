xpate partners with Currencycloud to help customers tap new markets

The collaboration allows xpate clients to explore untapped global markets and create additional revenue sources. xpate's platform now provides diverse online payment options in multiple currencies, along with access to competitive foreign exchange rates for more than 30 currencies. Additionally, customers can enjoy instant settlements, granting them enhanced control and flexibility in managing their cash flow.
Empathising with the currency challenges faced by ecommerce SMEs, officials from xpate said they aim to simplify complex FX processes. Partnering with Currencycloud, they offer an integrated platform for managing local and global financial transactions. This collaboration benefits end-users by providing seamless support for global transactions, including efficient payment processing and competitive FX rates, enabling merchants to optimise international transactions and enhance profitability.
xpate’s integrated platform combines card acquiring, payment processing, and banking services, eliminating the need for merchants to open several business bank accounts with third-party banks or payment service providers. This results in a very reduced administrative burden, a bonus for businesses of a scale where unnecessary admin costs can be crippling.
Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Currencycloud said that like them, xpate is driven to make frictionless, borderless finance a reality for its customers, opening up low-cost, seamless payments and transactions for everyone. They’re looking forward to the continuation of the partnership as xpate continues its mission of enabling its customers to expand their reach, increase their revenue streams, and thrive in the global business landscape.
xpate is the payments platform that prioritises simplicity, speed, and user experience. The platform provides businesses with a single multi-fit solution that unites all the desired payment methods to cover an extensive range of demands that otherwise require onboarding and integration with multiple partners.
Internet acquiring, bank transfers, facilitation of payments done via APMs along with mass payouts, card payouts and currency exchange are available within one unified framework. All funds acquired by the client over the course of a business day are settled within the xpate payment solution and can be sent to a merchant bank account straight away, third party account, used for mass payout to service providers or for card payout.
By using advanced technology solutions xpate is able to automate and speed up typically clunky, time-consuming processes. This is all complemented by advanced security and fraud- monitoring systems.
Currencycloud gives businesses the capability to move money across borders, and transact globally in multiple currencies, fast. Experts at what they do, their technology makes it easy for clients to embrace digital wallets, and to embed finance into the core of their business - no matter what industry they’re in.
Since 2012, Currencycloud has processed more than USD 200 billion to over 180 countries, working with banks, financial institutions, and fintechs around the world, including Starling Bank, Revolut, and Lunar. Based in London with offices in New York, Amsterdam, Cardiff, and Singapore, Currencycloud works with partners including Integrated Finance, GPS, and Mambu to deliver simple, clear cross-border infrastructure solutions for clients. They are regulated in the UK, Canada, US, the EU, and Australia, and were acquired by Visa in December 2021.
