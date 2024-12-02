Currencycloud partners with BriskPe





Following this announcement, the companies will focus on expanding BriskPe’s suite of services and solutions in order to provide its customers with more payment options and methods. In addition, the collaboration is set to open up international business opportunities for the firm’s India-based micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) users, delivering a secure and efficient range of cross-border transactions. This will provide them with access to more than 35 currencies while also benefiting from competitive FX rates.

By integrating Currencycloud’s APIs, BriskPe will be enabled to leverage local account-based collections in key markets, such as the EU, Canada, the US, and the UK, in order to simplify the collection, conversion, and payment processes.

At the same time, an expanded collection tool with named virtual accounts is expected to optimise the manner in which India’s MSMEs collect around the world by facilitating more diverse payment methods. With access to a secure, automated, and error-free reconciliation procedure, as well as the ability to receive international earnings directly into their India-based bank accounts, businesses will have rapid access to their funds while also keeping focus on their development processes.







Currencycloud’s recent strategy of development

Currenclycloud had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, Currencycloud announced its partnership with UK-based ecommerce payments platform xpate in order to enable the latter’s clients and customers to expand into new markets. Following this collaboration, xpate was allowed to provide its users with the possibility to explore untapped global markets and design additional revenue sources. Moreover, xpade’s platform provided diverse online payment methods in several currencies, alongside access to foreign exchange rates for more than 30 currencies around the world. Customers were enabled to enjoy instant settlements, which granted them optimised control and flexibility in the process of managing their cash flows.

According to the press release published at the time, xpate was set to offer an integrated platform for managing both global and local financial payments, as the strategic deal benefited end-users by providing support for worldwide payments. This included payment processing and competitive FX rates, which were set to enable merchants and traders with the capability to optimise international transactions and improve profitability.

At the beginning of September 2023, Incard announced its partnership with Currencycloud in order to optimise the manner in which creators and digital entrepreneurs reached global markets and industries in a secure and efficient manner. Throughout this collaboration, the companies aimed to simplify and add value to international transactions by unlocking worldwide revenue streams and allowing firms and merchants to expand across the globe.

Incard was also expected to offer fully automated services that allowed customers and clients to access local and international payment rails. Users were set to be given the possibility to receive transactions from customers around the world, as well as pay suppliers easily, while also saving money by accessing multiple currencies.