CSG Forte launches new payment solution

By integrating CSG Forte Engage, organisations can leverage NanoSite technology to develop customised, secure statements and send them to customers for payment via SMS, email, two-way interactive voice response (IVR), or contact centre. Through this, companies can securely accept payment in real-time, remove their exposure to sensitive data, and modernise the customer experience.











CSG Forte Engage features

The digital payments platform enables customers to securely complete payments through their preferred channel, with their chosen method. By using CSF Forte Engage, organisations can:

Increase customer satisfaction and successful payment completion by offering simple payment journeys with multiple payment options;

Allow users to securely switch between channels throughout the journey from text, email, inbound or outbound IVR, or live agent;

Expand revenue and see ROI with a no-code, rapid integration that improves the payer experience while using existing payment processing forms, including ACH;

Offer automated, PCI-compliant payment processes that safeguard customer data and prevent fraud.

Officials from CSG Forte stated that their solution provides customers with the flexibility to improve their payment journey and overall experience, as the payments landscape and payer behaviour is changing.

With the launch of CSG Forte Engage, CSG can continue to expand in the payment technology area, while enabling organisations to be future-forward and customer-focused.





More information about CSG Forte