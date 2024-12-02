CSG Forte launches new payment solution

By integrating CSG Forte Engage, organisations can leverage NanoSite technology to develop customised, secure statements and send them to customers for payment via SMS, email, two-way interactive voice response (IVR), or contact centre. Through this, companies can securely accept payment in real-time, remove their exposure to sensitive data, and modernise the customer experience.
Officials from CSG Forte stated that their solution provides customers with the flexibility to improve their payment journey and overall experience, as the payments landscape and payer behaviour is changing.
CSG Forte Engage features
The digital payments platform enables customers to securely complete payments through their preferred channel, with their chosen method. By using CSF Forte Engage, organisations can:
-
Increase customer satisfaction and successful payment completion by offering simple payment journeys with multiple payment options;
-
Allow users to securely switch between channels throughout the journey from text, email, inbound or outbound IVR, or live agent;
-
Expand revenue and see ROI with a no-code, rapid integration that improves the payer experience while using existing payment processing forms, including ACH;
-
Offer automated, PCI-compliant payment processes that safeguard customer data and prevent fraud.
With the launch of CSG Forte Engage, CSG can continue to expand in the payment technology area, while enabling organisations to be future-forward and customer-focused.
More information about CSG Forte
CSG Forte, a CSG company, offers digital payment solutions that allow organisations to scale their businesses more efficiently. By using its services, organisations can process omnichannel payments across a PCI-compliant digital platform. Moreover, they can modernise the way their customers pay bills, and increase on-time payments and customer satisfaction while using a single low-code, unified digital platform.
The company is a regulated entity that provides multi-jurisdictional compliance assurances for businesses. Their platform is fully compliant, secure, and audited, being recognised by regulators across the US.
CSG Forte manages approximately 160 million transactions for 100,000 merchants across government, telecom, property management, healthcare, and other industries. Some of its customers include Accela, CivicPlus, Easy Manage Software, gWorks, Kofile, Maxio, Rented Direct, Rentvine, and Velosimo.
Velosimo partnered
with CSG Forte in March 2022, their objective being to augment government agencies’ payment technology. Through this collaboration, government agencies can connect and extend their technology stacks with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendors through a single processing partner. Moreover, in July 2021, Forte Payment Systems, a CSG company powered by Accela technology launched
a digital permitting system integration for DeLand, Florida, and Yuba City.