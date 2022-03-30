CSG Forte, Velosimo deliver no-code integrations for govtech agencies

This partnership enables government agencies to connect and extend their technology stacks with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendors via a single processing partner.
With CSG Forte's payment gateway and Velosimo's no-code integrations, government agencies can now offer citizens ACH, electronic check, and credit and debit card payments online and on-site at government agencies, as well as maintaining no-hassle reconciliation, payment troubleshooting, service, and convenience fees, in addition to reducing costs by eliminating manual, error-prone reconciliation, and lower credit card provider fees.
CSG’s representatives explained that a major pain point for government agencies is having multiple ACH and credit card processors. By connecting front-end and back-end govtech software vendors to a single integrated solution, the partnership eliminates the challenges of balancing, reconciling, and automating processes for govtech agencies.
Velosimo provides cloud-native, off-the-shelf, and no-code integration connectors explicitly built for government and the distinct scenarios of inner-system use by staff and citizens, with connector management and insight into all connected systems transactions on the Velosimo Connect integration platform as a service (iPaaS).
