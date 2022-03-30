|
CSG Forte, Velosimo deliver no-code integrations for govtech agencies

Wednesday 30 March 2022 13:48 CET | News

US-based digital payments company CSG Forte has partnered with Velosimo to augment government agencies’ payments technology.

This partnership enables government agencies to connect and extend their technology stacks with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendors via a single processing partner.

With CSG Forte's payment gateway and Velosimo's no-code integrations, government agencies can now offer citizens ACH, electronic check, and credit and debit card payments online and on-site at government agencies, as well as maintaining no-hassle reconciliation, payment troubleshooting, service, and convenience fees, in addition to reducing costs by eliminating manual, error-prone reconciliation, and lower credit card provider fees.

CSG’s representatives explained that a major pain point for government agencies is having multiple ACH and credit card processors. By connecting front-end and back-end govtech software vendors to a single integrated solution, the partnership eliminates the challenges of balancing, reconciling, and automating processes for govtech agencies.

Velosimo provides cloud-native, off-the-shelf, and no-code integration connectors explicitly built for government and the distinct scenarios of inner-system use by staff and citizens, with connector management and insight into all connected systems transactions on the Velosimo Connect integration platform as a service (iPaaS).


Keywords: partnership, ACH, payment gateway, online payments, credit card, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
