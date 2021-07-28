|
Accela and Forte Payment Systems implement new digital permitting system

Wednesday 28 July 2021 10:35 CET | News

Forte Payment Systems – a CSG company powered by Accela technology has implanted a new digital permitting system integration for DeLand, Florida, and Yuba City, California.

According to the official press release, DeLand and Yuba City turned to Forte’s product integration with Accela’s solutions to provide their residents with more accessible and reliable digital services. As a result, they are reducing permit processing time and can track metrics through Accela’s daily transaction report. DeLand sought Accela and Forte out for improved e-check payments, and Yuba City emphasized the value add of daily reporting.

Accela’s platform is designed for community development and regulatory (CDR) functions, integrated to Forte’s payment solutions to adapt to governments’ payment needs and data reconciliation and transparency.

DeLand and Yuba City are using a payment integration for credit card, debit card, and electronic check (e-check) to support their permitting and licensing processes. 


Keywords: partnership, payment processing, digitalisation
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United States
