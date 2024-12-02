Computop launches new card terminals

The new Computop models have been designed with the support of ZVT and OPI for the most prevalent international connection protocols of POS terminals, and with this addition, the company is extending its existing range with three options for the most typical retail use cases.

As per the press release information, the terminals enable card acceptance through magnetic stripe, chip, and contactless NFC transmission, and are certified according to the PCI PTS 5.x and 6.x security standards (Payment Card Industry PIN Transaction Security), which guarantees their usage for a minimum of 10 years.





Details on Computop’s new card terminals

Based on the information detailed in the announcement, the new terminals are fully installed with software and are in direct communication with the Computop Paygate payment platform. Being an authorised girocard network operator, on this platform, Computop combines POS and ecommerce payments into one uniform omnichannel payment. POS customers are also enabled to benefit from the acquirer-agnostic approach of Computop Paygate, as they are not tied to a specific acquirer for card acceptance.











Computop is leveraging Castle-manufactured hardware to underpin its POS terminals’ hardware, which is believed to indicate its commitment towards diversifying its supplier relationships. Similar to other Computop terminals, the new series is set to be approved according to the PCI P2PE security standard (Payment Card Industry Point-to-Point Encryption) and is believed to be suitable for highly secure, encrypted data transmission.

The new card terminal devices are:

The V3 PIN Pad, which is a compact card terminal for stationary use at checkout that is connected through an Ethernet connection.

The V3 Countertop, which is equipped with a thermal printer and enables connection via Ethernet and, optionally, via WI-FI, is suitable both for cash register connection and as a standalone device.

The V3 Mobile, which is a portable terminal with a thermal printer that can be accessed either via Wi-Fi or 4G / LTE / 3G.

All three card terminals can be updated through means of remote maintenance and are set to be made available from June 2023 onward.

When commenting on the terminal launch, Stephan Kück, Managing Director of Computop stated that the requirements of various customers have prompted the company to expand its offering to cover all important application scenarios within the retail industry.

Being a payment service provider, Computop offers customers omnichannel solutions both for payment processing and fraud prevention. Its internally developed Paygate payment platform enables integrated payment processes for ecommerce at POS and on mobile devices.

For more information about Computop, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.