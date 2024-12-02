Computop enables smartphones as cards terminals with its PhonePOS

With the new Computop PhonePOS solution, using a secure PIN entry will allow retailers to accept payments over GBP 50 or EUR 50.











The use of commercially available mobile devices, also known as consumer-off-the-shelf-devices (COTS), provides an alternative to card terminals and also enables interaction with other app-based services. Communication between the device and the card takes place via the NFC reader and payment from smartphone to smartphone, for example, via ApplePay or Google Pay is also possible.





Software PIN for secure authentication

The PIN, if required, is entered via the screen of the merchant’s device, however this is only used to authenticate the card and is not stored on the device.

PhonePOS can be used with a large number of current Android smartphones and tablets. The required app is installed via the Google Playstore, and a terminal ID is also required, which is transferred by Computop during the onboarding process.

With the new system solution, Computop is targeting large companies from the retail and service sectors that want to make payment more flexible for their sales staff or delivery service. Small and medium-sized companies can also use PhonePOS via partners.

For German retailers, or UK merchants selling in Germany, acceptance of the girocard takes place directly via Computop as an authorised network operator, while the processing of credit card payments is via many acceptance partners due to the acquirer-agnostic approach.

Computop’s officials said that with PhonePOS, Computop is expanding its portfolio for payments at the POS with a very contemporary update. The full potential of card acceptance via smartphone will become fully apparent in the near future, however, PhonePOS opens up a completely new service and optimisation possibilities for retailers and service providers right now.





What does Computop do?

As one of the very first payment service providers, Computop offers its customers around the world local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The internally developed Computop Paygate payment platform enables seamless integrated payment processes for ecommerce, at POS, and on mobile devices. Retailers and service providers have the flexibility and freedom to choose from over 350 payment methods enabling them to specifically tailor their payment options per country. Technologies such as biometric authentication and self-learning algorithms improve security and convenience for retailers and consumers alike.

