Coda Payments secures USD 690 mln for cross-border payments

Smash Capital, Insight Partners, and GIC invested funds to acquire a minority stake in the Singapore-based company as it expands to more territories. Bloomberg reported the valuation of the company was USD 2.5 billion .



Coda Payments’ officials stated that they wanted to bring on board some new investors with expertise to help support the company in its next phase of growth. The company has achieved profitability relatively early and as a result, they haven’t really been on that cycle of new funding announcements every 18 months.

Codashop bills itself as a trusted source of in-game currencies and other content for millions of consumers in more than 50 territories worldwide, and it says it is the only independent content marketplace with a global footprint.