Coda Payments approaches funding at USD 2.5 bln valuation

The online payment processing company is poised to announce a fresh fundraising deal to fuel growth plans as early, according to bloomber.com. Investors, including private equity firms Advent International and Primavera Capital, are considering participating in the round.
Coda has been working with Goldman Sachs on a strategic review of options including a potential sale of the business, an initial public offering, and a private round. The company was seeking a valuation of at least USD 4 billion in November 2021.Considerations are ongoing and details such as the value and prospective investors could still change, Bloomberg.com reports.
Founded in 2011, Coda provides online payment solutions to digital content providers in more than 30 markets. Its investors include London-based private equity company Apis Partners and Japan’s GMO Global Payment Fund. Its customers include Tencent Holdings, Krafton, Activision Blizzard, and Riot Games.
