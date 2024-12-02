Coda Payments partners with Mobily





The service, which is currently live in Saudi Arabia, intends to provide Mobily customers with more convenience in how they pay for their mobile gaming needs.













This new payment option offers a simplified and secure way to pay for gaming top-ups and vouchers at Codashop using an existing phone bill. Once the user chooses to pay with Mobily, the amount will be deducted from their phone bill, thereby eliminating the need for any additional payment methods or information.

More About Coda Payments





Coda’s mission is to manage the complexities of monetisation and content discovery in gaming and beyond. The company works with more than 300 publishers to grow revenue, profit margins, and customer engagement by connecting them to paying customers around the world.Coda provides various solutions such as Codapay, which offers direct payment integration on publishers’ websites, Codashop, a destination for in-game content purchases for gamers worldwide, and xShop, which makes their content available on a range of ecommerce platforms. The company is headquartered in Singapore and backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners, and GMO Global Payment Fund.In April 2023, Coda Payments was signed by Know Your Customer, a Hong Kong-based Regtech. Know Your Customer’s compliance platform would simplify client onboarding and periodic review tasks for Coda, aiming to deliver a seamless due diligence experience to their clients.In April 2022, Coda Payments announced that it had raised USD 690 million for cross-border payments. Smash Capital, Insight Partners, and GIC invested funds to acquire a minority stake in the company as it expanded into more territories. During that time, the valuation of Coda Payments was USD 2.5 billion. As per the press release, the main goal for the company was to bring on board some investors with expertise to help support it during the next phase of growth.

More About Mobily

Mobily is a Saudi Arabia-based company that provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has wireless network coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as a wide network of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) network, in addition to a data centre system worldwide.