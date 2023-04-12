Know Your Customer signs Volopay and Coda Payments as clients

Know Your Customer’s compliance platform will streamline client onboarding and periodic review tasks for both clients, delivering a more seamless due diligence experience to their pool of SME and corporate clients.
The double client win comes in the context of an unprecedented growth of the digital payments industry in Southeast Asia, which is expected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2030, as per the press release. In this environment, the next frontier of innovation is to provide financial services to entrepreneurs, SMEs, and corporates in a seamless way, similar to what has now become the standard for consumers.
To support payment providers in their dual objective of seamless onboarding and iron-clad compliance, Know Your Customer has developed a highly modular compliance platform that supports clients’ need for cross-border verification and Know Your Business (KYB) automation. By providing live access to company registries in 127 countries worldwide and an end-to-end digital compliance platform, Know Your Customer enables fintech businesses to safely onboard clients across borders, unravel complex company structure charts, and constantly stay in control of their regulatory obligations through automated periodic reviews.
Officials from Know Your Customer said that in a constant effort to lower the cost of compliance and provide access to essential payment services to SMEs and entrepreneurs, more and more fintech companies are turning to regtech providers to help them achieve this goal in a shorter timeframe. They are proud that both Volopay and Coda Payments have chosen to partner with Know Your Customer to bring to life their ambitious vision for seamless onboarding and periodic reviews and look forward to working with them to deliver augmented experiences to their vast range of local and international clients.
Representatives from Volopay said they were looking for a comprehensive identification and verification software suite coupled with strong watchlist management and enhanced security features, and they have found that Know Your Customer checks all the boxes of their requirements.
Also commenting on the partnership, executives from Coda Payments said they’ve always been a solution-focused company that is constantly looking for ways to improve productivity and strengthen their compliance commitments. They’re confident that their partnership with Know Your Customer will allow them to do exactly that, and look forward to working together to streamline their compliance processes and boost efficiencies across the business.
