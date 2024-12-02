Latin America-based Cobre has announced that, as of September 2025, it will enable instant interbank payments for businesses operating in Colombia.

As a supporter of financial digitalisation in Colombia, Cobre, which was acquired by Worldpay in 2014 to expand its global reach and provide customers with access to payment products in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, plans to accelerate the adoption of the new interoperable real-time payment system for businesses under the Bre-B framework, aiming to optimise the way money moves across the region.

The company’s product suite currently includes three solutions that allow companies to improve their treasury or develop new products for their clients. These include Cobre Connect, Local Payments (domestic business payments in real time), and Cross Border Payments (global business payments in real time), designed to integrate with a client’s existing systems to create an interoperable and modern financial ecosystem.

Benefits for Colombian businesses

With this functionality, companies are set to be able to leverage payment aliases (keys) to receive instant and interoperable transfers without changing their existing accounting flows or payment systems, mitigating operational complexity and simplifying the adoption of the new financial infrastructure. Additionally, they will be able to receive payments from corporate clients around the clock, in turn scaling cash flows and supporting accounting cycles.

According to the official press release, Cobre intends to offer access to its customers, a group that includes retailers, fintech companies, and logistics providers. With this integration, the firm seeks to solidify its position in the industry and further expand its capabilities across Colombia. As detailed by Cobre’s representatives, besides providing their company’s clients with more benefits, the current move seeks to assist in the development of the entire financial modernisation agenda. Also, Cobre underlined its commitment to facilitating efficient and augmented financial tools that meet the current needs, demands, and preferences of companies across the country.