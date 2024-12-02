Worldpay acquires Cobre Bem Tecnologia for LATAM expansion

With this transaction, Worldpay’s ecommerce division will expand its global reach, giving its customers access to payment products in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Mexico.

After the acquisition, Cobre Bem will continue to operate its current business model. In addition, Worldpay will bring investments in Cobre Bem’s technology and product offering, as well as functions such as relationship management, corporate support and implementation to Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires. The acquisition became final at the end of April 2014.

Cobre Bem is a payment service provider that offers single point access to local payment methods in Latin America, including 8 different credit/debit card types and more than 20 banks for direct online transfers, direct debit and Boleto Bancario.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

