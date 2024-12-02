Club L London partners with Checkout.com

Following this announcement, Club L London, which is hosted on Shopify’s ecommerce platform, has chosen Checkout.com as its primary payment provider, aiming to take advantage of its robust pre-built Shopify checkout solution and payment performance capabilities. Checkout.com will also offer Club L Local the possibility to benefit from acquiring capabilities in the region of the UAE, as well as digital wallets that integrate with Shopify in order to optimise the customer experience.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the partnership announcement

Checkout.com represents a financial institution that processes payments for multiple companies that optimise the development of the digital economy. Its global payments network supports several currencies, while also delivering high-performance payment solutions across the world. Through this collaboration, the firm will enable Club L London to boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, turn payments into a major revenue driver, as well as combat fraud.

Club L London has a global reach supported by six dedicated international websites and a recently launched site developed for customers and employees from the Middle East. The company is set to leverage Checkout.com’s international expertise and reach in order to accelerate its expansion strategy, with a particular focus on the MENA region, where the latter has offices in Dubai and KSA, as well as licenses in the UAE.

At the same time, Club L London will continue its process of helping businesses grow via high acceptance rates, smooth and secure integration with its ecommerce platform, while also leveraging its knowledge position in the MENA region in order to optimise the overall customer experience.





For more information about Checkout.com, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.